Lavrov says too early to talk about mediators in negotiations between Moscow, Kyiv

It is premature to talk about any mediators in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We are ready for negotiations, if someone has interesting ideas, we will be ready to listen to them. Ukrainian negotiators did not talk about mediation as such, at least now, at the previous stages ... It is too early to talk about mediators at this stage, in my opinion," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow.

The Russian side first wants to get an answer to the latest version of the draft peace agreement, which was submitted more than 10 days ago, the minister added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor