Lavrov to chair ministerial debates during Russia's monthly presidency of UNSC

Moscow, July 1 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be chairing two of the three central events to be held under his country's monthly presidency of the UN Security Council which began on Monday.

Russia has planned open ministerial debates on "Multilateral cooperation in the interests of creating a more just, democratic and sustainable world order" (July 16), on the situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian issue (July 17), and on UN cooperation with the CSTO, the CIS, and the SCO (July 19).

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the first two events will be chaired by Lavrov as, in accordance with the UN Charter, the Presidency has primary responsibility for finding effective responses to threats to international peace and security.

Meetings will also be held on the situation in Haiti, Congo, West Africa and the Sahel region, Yemen, Cyprus, Colombia, Lebanon and Syria, as well as on the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

"The Russian Federation, as a permanent member of the Council and a responsible participant in the international community, will traditionally make every effort to ensure the coordinated and efficient work of this body. In this regard, Russia will encourage its colleagues in the Security Council to seek common denominators while carefully considering the interests of all interested parties," asserted Moscow on Monday.

