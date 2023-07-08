Law officer Deepika Deshwal first Indian girl address to UN thrice, enters Guinness Book for public service

New York [US], July 8 : Law officer Deepika Deshwal has become the first and the youngest Indian girl to deliver an address at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.

Alos a PhD scholar, Deshwal has already etched her name in the Guinness Book of World Reocrds for her selfless public service during the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic and striving to safeguard and uphold women's rights.

She was invited by the United Nations for the third time to deliver a speech on women's rights and human rights.

Her body of work and contribution to public welfare and health even in the face of a pandemic got her the rare privilege of addressing the United Nations for the third time.

Deshwal had earlier delivered two speeches at the UN focussing on human rights and women's rights. Her speeches garnered wholesome praise from delegates representing over 150 countries. The august environs of the UN echoed with applause as her powerful words resonated with everyone in attendance.

Deshwal has consistently worked towards supporting and empowering marginalised people. Her efforts towards safeguarding public health even during the testing times of the pandemic were particularly commendable.

Officials from the United Nations lauded her efforts, underlining the importance of having such compassionate and driven youth in every corner of the world to ensure the protection of human rights.

Following her powrerful addresses at the United Nations, several media outlets approached her with interview requests and sought her views on the prevailing state of human rights and women's rights in India. The media praised her selfless service to society and humanity, acknowledging her as an inspiration to others.

