"Leave behind politics of division, hate": Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls for shift towards "new politics"

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 : Highlighting the conventional political landscape in Pakistan characterized by division, hatred, and abuse, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for a transition to "new politics" to tackle the persistent challenges facing the country, as reported by Geo News.

As the upcoming general election draws near, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored the negative consequences of the entrenched "traditional politics in Pakistan," branding it as the "country's worst enemy."

Speaking at a workers' convention in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zardari expressed the urgent need for a new political direction and strategy. He criticized the entrenched practices of traditional politics, characterizing them as divisive, filled with hate and abuse, and identified the necessity to move away from these aspects.

He further highlighted that they want to leave the politics of division, hate and abuse, which were part of traditional politics, according to Geo News.

"Veteran politicians neither think about the present nor the future, as they are still stuck in the past. We want to leave behind the politics of division, hate and abuse that the traditional politics have been going on for 70 years," Zardari stressed.

He stressed the importance of adopting a new political approach that focuses on unity and addresses the contemporary challenges faced by the country, Geo News reported.

While talking about modern-day politics and its benefits, the PPP leader said, "We have to become the voice of the 'new politics'...We think about the present and future, not what's in the past."

"Politicians who joined the "Mehangai League" (inflation party) will not remain electable anymore," Bilawal said, referring to former ally Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif's Quetta visit, which saw more than 30 key political entities from Balochistan Awami Party, National Party, Balochistan National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and others join the PML-N's ranks ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Moreover, this is not the first time Zardari has taken a jibe against the PML-N without taking any names, Geo News reported.

Earlier, while speaking in Abbottabad, he stressed the need for new leadership and new politics to overcome the various crises faced by Pakistan.

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in October and is currently facing an uncertain regard to his possible participation in elections due to legal issues as he had been disqualified from holding public office, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, the PPP leader said, "Today the country suffers from historical inflation, poverty and unemployment levels due to prevalent economic turmoil," adding, "Our competition is with inflation, unemployment and poverty. We have to take the country forward (into the future) in a new (and reformed) way.

"The country is still plagued with (exuberantly high) inflation and unemployment... And so our slogan will remain unchanged.

"Our slogan and manifesto will succeed on February 8 and the next prime minister and chief minister (of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) will be ours as well," he added.

Moreover, Zardari emphasised that the party will begin its election campaign soon and that "everyone can see that the PPP will win in the upcoming polls."

