Lebanese army arrests 86 Syrians trying to sail to Europe
By IANS | Published: July 19, 2024 08:17 PM2024-07-19T20:17:10+5:302024-07-19T20:20:10+5:30
Beirut, July 19 The Lebanese Army Command on Friday arrested 86 Syrian nationals planning to set sail from Lebanon to Italy, a statement by the Lebanese army reported.
The immigrants were preparing to migrate by sea from El-Abdeh in northern Lebanon.
