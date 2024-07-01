Lebanese security arrests 30 Syrians over illegal entry

Beirut, July 1 Lebanon's state security forces arrested 30 Syrian nationals in the northern town of Berkayel on Monday for illegally entering the country, the media reported.

The Syrians were apprehended along with a Lebanese driver who allegedly smuggled them across the border, reported Xinhua news agency.

The driver is under investigation, while the detainees will be transferred to the relevant authorities for potential deportation back to Syria, following approval from the judiciary.

The arrest comes amid heightened Lebanese efforts to curb unauthorised crossings from Syria.

Over the past year, the Lebanese army has reportedly thwarted attempts by thousands of Syrians to enter the country.

Lebanon currently hosts the highest number of refugees per capita globally, with the government estimating nearly 1.5 million Syrians seeking refuge in the country.

