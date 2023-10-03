Lee Je Hoon hospitalised due to Ischemic colitis

Seoul, Oct 3 Popular K-drama actor Lee Je Hoon has been hospitalised after he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. Due to severe abdominal pains, the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor was rushed to the emergency ward.

The actor’s managing agency Company issued a statement: “Lee Je Hoon went to the hospital on the night of October 1 due to severe abdominal pain, and he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis. He received emergency surgery early on October 2.”

The agency added: “Thankfully the surgery was successful, and he is currently recovering at the hospital. We will have to watch the progress of his recovery, but he will probably have to hospitalised for about a week.”

The ‘Move to Heaven’ actor was set to host the Opening Ceremony at the Busan International Film Festival 2023 along with fellow actor Park Eun Bin. While the surgery was a success and Hoon is now out of danger, due to his hospitalisation the actor will not be attending the ceremony.

His agency also apologised for the inconvenience that the festival and fans will be facing and issued an apology on the actor's behalf. "We feel very apologetic to the Busan International Film Festival and the Buil Film Awards.”

The festival will be held from October 4 to 13 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.

Ischemic colitis is a condition where the blood supply to the colon is reduced greatly causing massive abdominal pains, as well as suffocation and a tight chest among others.

The diminished blood flow doesn't provide enough oxygen for the cells in the digestive system. This can result in tissue damage to the affected area of the intestine. Any part of the colon can be affected, but ischemic colitis most commonly causes pain on the left side of the belly area.

The people with problems on the left side typically tend to heal on their own with some irritation though the end result is generally non-lethal. However, those with colitis on the right side of their belly are at much greater risk as they suffer from massive blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and kidney disease which can lead to death.

Meanwhile, on the work front,Lee Je Hoon is set to star in the K-drama series ‘Chief Investigator 1963’ and the South Korean war film ‘Noryang’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor