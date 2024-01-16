Leenesh Mattoo opens up on his 'vibrant' character in 'Pashminna'

Mumbai, Jan 16 Actor Leenesh Mattoo, who has joined the cast of 'Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' has opened up on his role Rishi, and shared how his entry will transform the lives of the lead characters.

The show unfolds the heartwarming yet challenging love story of Pashminna (Isha Sharma) and Raghav (Nishant Malkani). Recently, the storyline took a dramatic turn as Pashminna and Preeti (Gauri Pradhan) moved to Mumbai to expose Avinash's (Hiten Tejwani) true nature in front of everyone.

Leenesh is a new addition to Pashminna's life. As she navigates the complexities of her relationship with Avinash and the love she has for Raghav, the introduction of the new character, Rishi, is set to bring additional layers of drama to the storyline.

Talking about the same, Leenesh said: "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Pashminna', a show that has set new standards for television content. With its unique and heartwarming love story, majorly shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, the show stands out. I'm excited about my role as Rishi, a vibrant character set to bring positivity into Pashminna's heartbroken world."

Rishi, Raghav's childhood friend, radiates positivity, is devoted to family, and is always spreading joy. His introduction into Pashminna’s life as a potential love interest will complicate her journey with Raghav, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the ultimate choice she will make between the two.

"I believe Rishi's entry will transform both Pashminna and Raghav's lives. It will open a new chapter in the show and Pashminna’s life, and I’m eagerly awaiting the viewers' reaction to the unfolding love triangle," he added.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor