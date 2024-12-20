"Lessons have been learnt...,": MEA on Mangaf fire tragedy in Kuwait

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said "lessons have been learnt" after the Mangaf fire incident that occurred on June 12 in the Gulf country in which at least 45 Indians were killed.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee emphasised the steps taken by the respective Indian embassies to inspect labour camps and ensure safe living conditions for workers.

During a special press briefing on Friday, Chatterjee said, "Regarding the Mangaf fire incident which happened, most of our embassies go and see the labour camps, the places where workers are staying to ensure that the places are fit for staying. The Mangaf incident was an unfortunate thing that happened on June 12; we lost a large number of Indian nationals."

He added, "I do not have any details of the investigation report that is going on. Once the report comes out, perhaps we will know where the things went wrong and then take action. But definitely, lessons have been learnt about the incident..."

Chatterjee further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting following the incident. Both the governments of Kuwait and India have announced compensation for the victims' families, he added.

"The PM himself chaired a review meeting and our MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh had personally gone... Several compensations have been announced by the Government of Kuwait and Government of India," Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee also highlighted ongoing discussions on local currency trade with Kuwait, which are yet to reach a conclusion.

"Yes, we are discussing local currency trade with the Kuwaitis. It is an ongoing process and at this moment, the process is not yet conclusive," Chatterjee said.

Notably, at least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf on June 12.

Among the deceased seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 people from Kerala.

Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13 visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kuwait on December 21-22, at the invitation of Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to a release by MEA. During the visit, PM Modi will meet with the leadership of Kuwait and interact with the large and vibrant Indian community in Kuwait.

This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years, the MEA had said.

