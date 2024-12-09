Libya approves national strategy to achieve food self-sufficiency

Tripoli, Dec 9 Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah approved the National Food Security Strategy 2025-2035, the Libyan government said in a statement.

The strategy includes 174 projects and 65 programs for ensuring food security in the country, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the government's statement.

In a speech at the approval ceremony, Dbeibah said that food security is a top national priority and a fundamental pillar of economic and social stability, noting that the strategy is a response mechanism to major challenges facing Libya, according to the statement.

"The government is committed to providing the necessary resources and support for the implementation of this strategy, which aims to enhance local production, achieve food self-sufficiency, and build a sustainable food system," the statement added.

The prime minister also called for joining efforts between government and private sectors to ensure the implementation of the strategy.

