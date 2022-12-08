LIC can be converted into composite insurer merging 4 PSU general insurers with it

By IANS | Published: December 8, 2022 09:15 AM 2022-12-08T09:15:08+5:30 2022-12-08T09:25:07+5:30

Chennai, Dec 8 With the Central government proposing to allow composite insurers, the four public sector general insurance ...

LIC can be converted into composite insurer merging 4 PSU general insurers with it | LIC can be converted into composite insurer merging 4 PSU general insurers with it

LIC can be converted into composite insurer merging 4 PSU general insurers with it

Next

Chennai, Dec 8 With the Central government proposing to allow composite insurers, the four public sector general insurance companies can be merged with the Life Insurance Corporation of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Life insurance corporation of india disclaimer Life insurance corporation of india disclaimer