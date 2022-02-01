Light-touch regulations to be brought in to promote 'Sunrise Opportunities'

New Delhi, Feb 1 The Centre plans to promote 'Sunrise Opportunities' in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, among others, via light-touch regulations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

In her Budget speech in the Parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman acknowledged the immense potential of Sunrise Opportunities.

She stated that supportive policies, light-touch regulations, facilitative actions to build domestic capacities, and promotion of research and development will guide the government's approach.

The FM cited Artificial Intelligence, geospatial systems and drones, semiconductor and its eco-system, space economy, genomics and pharmaceuticals, green energy, and clean mobility systems as Sunrise Opportunities.

Notably, for R&D in these Sunrise Opportunities, in addition to efforts of collaboration among academia, industry and public institutions, she said the Centre's contribution will also be provided.

