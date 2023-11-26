Lily Allen spotted without wedding ring again amidst David Harbour split rumours

Los Angeles, Nov 26 Actress-singer Lily Allen has been seen without her wedding ring again. She was spotted without her ring while she went out to grab a coffee following rumours of marriage woes with David Harbour.

Lily ditched her black pixie cut as she showed off her long red hair and kept her outfit casual, reports ‘Mirro.co.uk’. She wore a black trench coat, white blouse, brown trousers, and white trainers for the outing.

It comes after Lily and her Stranger Things star husband sparked concern for their marriage following reports that she and David had 'barely been together' over the past several months.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Lily's extremely busy schedule saw her spend the summer starring in London's West End production of ‘The Pillowman’, while David remained at home in New York. She was also said to have unfollowed him on social media, sparking reports of a fall out.

Lily and David secretly married in Las Vegas 2020 and they share a home in Brooklyn, New York with her two daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Lily has previously spotted without her wedding ring, but last month Lily was papped in New York with her 10-year-old daughter, Marnie - and the Smile singer’s wedding ring was firmly on.

A source had told The Sun: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives. When she was in London for the Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself. In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor