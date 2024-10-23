Lithuania holds parliamentary runoff

Vilnius, Oct 23 Lithuania started early voting for a runoff in 63 single-seat constituencies as part of the country's parliamentary elections.

On Tuesday, the Central Electoral Commission said that polling stations would be open each day from 7:00 a.m. (local time) until Thursday for early voters in all 60 municipalities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Early voting at other facilities or at home would start successively from Wednesday to Saturday.

The runoff is between the two leading MP candidates in each of the 63 single-seat constituencies.

Lithuania held the first round of voting on October 13 for its 141-seat unicameral parliament, producing 70 MPs in the multi-member constituency and eight in single-member districts for a four-year term.

The remaining 63 single-seat constituencies have entered the second round. The runoff's Election Day is set for Sunday.

