Lithuania sets up working group to boost Rail Baltica project

Vilnius, May 20 In a drive to boost construction of the Rail Baltica railway in Lithuania and ensure it is completed by 2028, the country's Transport and Communications Ministry has set up a new working group tasked with coordinating the project.

The working group, which will draw up an action plan for the Baltic Railway, will be chaired by Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Julijus Glebovas.

"The progress of the Rail Baltica project is of strategic importance to Lithuania and the whole Baltic region," Glebovas said, Xinhua news agency reported. "

Rail Baltica is the largest railway infrastructure project in the history of the Baltic countries, connecting Tallinn, Parnu, Riga, Panevezys, Kaunas, Vilnius and Warsaw. The total length of the line in the Baltic countries will be 870 km: 392 km in Lithuania, 265 km in Latvia, and 213 km in Estonia.

The group's action plan will outline immediate actions for implementing the project by the end of 2028 and is expected to be submitted to the Strategic Projects Portfolio Commission for approval in June.

The working group has also been tasked with coordinating and supervising the implementation of the Rail Baltica project in Lithuania, monitoring project activities, and paying particular attention to issues such as land acquisition for public needs, the design and construction of the European gauge railway line, ensuring sustainable project financing and securing additional funding sources.

Construction of the 46.3 km section of the Rail Baltica main line embankment and civil engineering works between Kaunas and Panevezys is currently underway. Construction activities are expected to extend to 114 km by the end of this year.

