Liv Tyler adopts two adorable new kittens

Los Angeles, Nov 10 Actress Liv Tyler has got some new furry friends and she is loving it as she has now adopted two adorable new kittens.

Doting over her new feline friends, the 'Lord Of The Rings' actress, 46, was featured in a Facebook post from the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) on November 8 where she made the announcement, according to People.

"The HSVC was thrilled to welcome actress Liv Tyler to the shelter and even more thrilled that she adopted not one, but two kittens! Eleven-week-old siblings Johnny Catsh and Hank are now living the good life with Liv and her family,” wrote HSVC.

The organisation posted some new interesting trivia regarding Tyler's new family friends, noting for readers the kittens were previously cared for by a foster parent.

"Liv fell in love with Hank and Johnny Catsh while they were under the care of their foster mama, Kate."

The Facebook post added that the 'Armageddon' actress was determined to adopt them afterwards, no matter what.

It continued: "She made sure to be first in line as soon as they were made available. We have no doubt they will get all the love and attention they need in their new home! Congrats Hank and Johnny, and thank you Liv for choosing to #adoptnotshop."

'The Incredible Hulk' alum's adoption of the two kittens is a follow-up to her eldest child, Milo William Langdon's achievement, as he has now graduated from high school.

On June 30, the mom of three shared a series of Instagram posts in celebration of her son's accomplishment, which included a carousel of the commencement booklet, a photo of Langdon on stage and a copy of her son's diploma.

