Living Life Kingsize: The Ashneer-Madhuri way

New Delhi, March 6 A palatial house with a fleet of luxury cars, never-ending trips to exotic locations, expensive beauty treatments abroad and more Shark Tank India's judge Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover led a life that millions of Ind can only dream of.

Ashneer has now quit BharatPe he co-founded in 2018, as the company accused him, his wife and their relatives of massive financial irregularities to fund their lifestyles.

The 39-year-old's net worth is estimated to be more than Rs 21,300 crore, according to reports.

Grover and his family live in Panchsheel Park, a posh locality in south Delhi. His huge 18,000 square foot mansion is reported to be worth at least Rs 25-30 crore.

Their Instagram accounts actually reveal more about their lavish lifestyle.

The interior of the massive Delhi property is decorated in a light beige tone with artwork strewn throughout. There are wooden floors in the bedrooms, and one of them has a large four-poster bed with a metal frame.

The mansion appears to be full of elegant conveniences, comfortable sofas and chairs and pricey artworks.

One of the better-known facts about the Grovers are that they are car aficionados and frequently upload images of their impressive car collection, which includes a Porsche Cayman and a Mercedes Maybach S650 both of which are worth several crores.

Grover is also said to own a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 and Audi A6 and a Hyundai Verna. His favourite colour appears to be white, as most of his cars are white.

Be it India or abroad, the Grovers love to enjoy luxurious vacations. They have shared various pictures on Instagram, showing exotic destinations.

On their 15th wedding anniversary, the couple travelled to London and shared several glimpses of their trip with their fans online.

Where did the money come from?

If we believe the company, Ashneer, his wife and their relatives were engaged in extensive misappropriation of funds and grossly abused company money "to fund their lavish lifestyles".

"The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company's expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles," the company had said in a statement.

BharatPe had earlier sacked Madhuri Jain over allegations of financial irregularities during her tenure at the company as head of controls.

Meanwhile, the admin head at BharatPe who was Madhuri Jain's elder sister's husband, has also been asked to go, according to sources.

Looking at Grover's wealth and his love for luxury, his affluent lifestyle may be broken down into luxurious cars, a slew of overseas travels punctuated by the most opulent accommodations and magnificent homes.

According to sources, the Grovers also allegedly spent company money on expensive business class tickets for the entire family for vacationing abroad, beauty/skin treatments, buying electronic items, providing house staff salaries (driver/maids), 5-star dinners, etc.

The Grovers have also bought another property worth Rs 30-35 crore in an upscale condominium in Gurugram, said sources.

Fintech platform BharatPe has now removed Ashneer's profile and photo from its website.

"As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the company said.

