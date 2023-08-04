Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023 wraps up

Ajman [UAE], August 4 (ANI/WAM): The eighth edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival reached a successful culmination yesterday, marking a significant stride in promoting cultural heritage and sustainable tourism within the emirate of Ajman.

Commencing on July 31 at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, the festival was inaugurated by the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Sheikh Ammar undertook an extensive tour of the festival's diverse sections, gaining insights into the array of cultural events and engaging activities that accompanied the occasion.

Anchoring the festival's consistent offerings were compelling competitions centred around the precise measurement of diverse dates and honey varieties, along with contests spotlighting the finest local citrus fruits. A total of AED 400,000 worth of prizes were distributed to the winners of all categories. Moreover, gratifying the audience's active involvement, vouchers worth AED 20,000 were offered to contest participants over the course of the four days. Additionally, each day concluded with lively auctions.

Augmenting this year's festival, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) seamlessly integrated a virtual reality enclave, enriching the engagement with local heritage and innovative agricultural practices. A spectrum of workshops was thoughtfully curated, highlighting traditional crafts and artistry associated with the revered palm tree. Further enhancing the festival's allure were captivating folklore performances that captivated the audience throughout its four-day duration.

The festival's resounding success was underpinned by robust backing from an array of sponsors and supporters, whose invaluable contributions played a major role in realising the festival's objectives. By celebrating and showcasing the multifaceted cultural and agricultural legacy of Ajman, ADTD reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainability and the advancement of responsible tourism practices. This dedication extends to fostering enduring partnerships and collaborative ventures, underscoring the commitment to future accomplishments in forthcoming festivals and events. (ANI/WAM)

