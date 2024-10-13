LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2024 calls for roadmap to decarbonise LNG value chain

Hiroshima [Japan], October 13 (ANI/WAM): The LNG Producer-Consumer Conference 2024, hosted in Hiroshima, Japan, called for a roadmap to decarbonise the liquefied natural gas (LNG) value chain.

Participants in the conference, organised by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the International Energy Agency in collaboration with the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL), discussed the role of LNG in achieving net-zero carbon emissions through dialogue between producers and consumers.

They emphasised the importance of enhancing gas security, decarbonising the LNG value chain, and the role of financing.

A report from the conference projected increased demand for LNG, especially in Asia, until 2030, highlighting its growing importance in the global energy system over the coming decades.

Japan and the European Commission agreed to collaborate among LNG-importing countries to reduce methane emissions. (ANI/WAM)

