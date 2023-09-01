Local transporters in Karachi raise fares after spike in fuel prices 

Karachi [Pakistan], September 1 : Following another big spike in fuel costs, local transporters in Karachi have unilaterally increased fares by up to (PKR) 30 without consulting the authorities, ARY News reported on Friday.

Local transporters arbitrarily hiked bus and coach rates by (PKR) 20 to (PKR) 30 stop-to-stop, according to details, despite the fact that the district administration had not notified of any increase in this regard.

Previously, the caretaker government announced a (PKR) 14.9 per litre increase in petrol prices.

According to data, the price of petrol has increased by (PKR) 14.9 per litre to (PKR) 305.36 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has risen by (PKR) 18.44 per litre to (PKR) 311.84 per litre.

Light-speed diesel and kerosene oil prices remain steady. On August 16, the price of petrol was raised by (PKR) 17.50 per litre to (PKR) 290.45, while the price of high-speed diesel was raised to (PKR) 293.40, ARY News reported.

Prior to this, on August 1, the then-federal government raised the price of petrol by (PKR) 19.95 a litre.

It is worth noting that the interim Finance Minister, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, has ruled out the possibility of new subsidies within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accords.

