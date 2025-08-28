Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla meets Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his pleasure in meeting a distinguished Parliamentary Delegation from Sri Lanka, which is visiting India for a special training programme organised by the Lok Sabha's Programme for International Delegations (PRIDE).

In a post on social media platform X, Birla said, "Pleased to meet the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation from Sri Lanka, visiting India for a special training programme organised by @LokSabha_PRIDE."

"Such exchanges strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and deepen our democratic cooperation," he added.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka. They welcomed the formation of the Sri Lanka-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

"Sri Lanka holds a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Vision SAGAR'," Om Birla said.

"Discussions focused on strengthening institutional capacity and exploring new avenues of cooperation. Shared PRIDE's role in organising programmes for legislators from 110+ countries. Highlighted use of AI & technology for efficient, transparent functioning at the Parliament of India," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, and the relationship between the two countries dates back more than 2,500 years, marked by a strong civilizational and historical connection.

Sri Lanka holds a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.

The bilateral relations are mature and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance. The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries, along with the extensive people-to-people interaction among their citizens, provides the foundation for building a multifaceted partnership, the MEA added.

Highlighting the bilateral relations of both countries, MEA noted that "India- Sri Lanka bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges. Such exchanges have provided momentum to mutual cooperation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka three times since 2014. The last visit of PM Modi to Sri Lanka was on June 9, 2019, to express solidarity after the Easter Sunday attacks.

Prior to this, PM Modi visited Sri Lanka in March 2015, which was the first standalone bilateral visit by the Prime Minister of India since 1987 and in May 2017 as the chief guest for the first-ever International Vesak Day hosted by Sri Lanka.

