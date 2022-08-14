London-based activist decries atrocities in PoK, slams Pak security agencies

London-based rights activist Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri once again raised his voice against the Pakistan security agencies which continue to commit rights abuses in the region and deprive the local people of basic rights.

Shaukat Kashmiri, who hails from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), said that his people have faced the worst kind of discrimination since 1948. He said gross human rights violations are committed by the security agencies.

"Even when I was in PoK and worked as an attorney at law, even then I was kidnapped by the agencies. My fault was that I raised issues concerning human rights and life and liberty of the people," the activist said in a podcast for the Dublin-based Human Rights Sentinel.

Shaukat Kashmiri explained how, the occupation of land which was once illegal, was legalised by the "puppet government" of Imran Khan's government.

He said the forest land of the people was occupied by the Pakistan military, leading to an adverse effect on the environment.

The activist also flayed the dams built by Pakistan, in collaboration with China, has badly affected the local people. He also said their freedom of movement is compromised by the authorities in their own land.

Shaukat Kashmiri is explained how the Kashmiris in PoK are the victim of terrorism and extremism perpetrated by the Pakistani agencies.

This criticism comes as Pakistan is celebrating the 76th Independence Day. People in several parts of the country are marking this day as 'Black day' as people, political activists and opposition parties are dissatisfied with the government.

Earlier, Shaukat Kashmiri had said the new regime in Pakistan has inherited the legacy of the economic and political mess left behind by Imran Khan.

Kashmiri activists have time and again knocked on the door of the international community to intervene in the rapidly worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

They haven't however received much success as all that the global bodies have come up with so far is mere condemnation and no tangible action.

The activists, however, say they are not going to give up and their fight against Pakistan atrocities will continue until their demands are fulfilled and rights are restored.

( With inputs from ANI )

