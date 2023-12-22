London-bound flight returns to New Delhi after indication of fire

New Delhi [India], December 22 : A British Airways flight to London returned to New Delhi shortly after takeoff on Friday due to an indication of fire, airport officials said.

The British Airways BA-142 flight took off from New Delhi Airport and was bound for London Heathrow.

According to the details, at about 9:53 am on Friday, a full emergency was declared for the flight due to an indication of fire lights.

Immediately, the matter was informed to all concerned officials.

After this, it was decided that the flight would be returned to New Delhi.

At about 10:26 am, the flight landed safely in New Delhi and the full emergency was terminated at about 10:55 am, the officials said.

A statement from the airlines is awaited in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor