"Look forward to PM Modi's visit to Canada for G7": Former MP Chandra Arya

Ottawa [Canada], June 7 : Former Canadian Member of Parliament, Chandra Arya, has expressed optimism ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 Summit scheduled for June 15-17.

In a post on X, Arya highlighted the shared values between India and Canada and underscored how a deep relationship with India is imperative for Canadian interests.

Taking to X, Arya said, "We look forward to the visit of @narendramodi to Canada for the G7 meeting during June 15-17.When I met @narendramodi last July, I emphasized that Canada and India are united by shared valuesdemocracy, pluralism, and a rules-based international order."

Calling India an "indispensable partner" for Canada, he highlighted its increasing influence as a global actor.

"India, an increasingly influential global actor with growing strategic, economic, and demographic weight, is an indispensable partner for Canadaboth in the Indo-Pacific region and globally," he wrote.

He further added, "It is in Canada's national economic, strategic, and geopolitical interest to forge a deeper, more structured relationship with Indiaone that spans trade, investment, policy, and civil society."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday (local time) that G7 countries will discuss important issues, including security and energy, in their upcoming summit, adding that India's presence at the intergovernmental political and economic forum is essential.

Carney said that India, being the fifth-largest economy and the most populous country in the world, must be at the seat.

"Let's put the two aspects in context- first is, we are in the role- Canada's in the role of the G7 chair and in those discussions as agreed with our G7 colleagues, include important discussions on energy, security, on digital future, critical minerals amongst others and partnerships actually in building infrastructure in the emerging and developing world," he said.

PM Modi had received a call from his Canadian counterpart who extended invitation to India for attending the G7 Summit.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi wrote in his post.

The G7 Summit (Group of Seven) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies and the European Union. Its members meet annually at the G7 Summit to discuss global economic and geopolitical issues, according to the G7's official website.

The members of the G7 are France, the US, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada and the UK.

