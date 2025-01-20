“Look Forward to Working Closely Together”: PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump on Swearing-In As 47th US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. In a message posted on X, Modi wrote, “Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!”

Trump took the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath.

VIDEO | Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) takes oath as 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol.



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar represented Modi at Trump’s inauguration as the Prime Minister’s special envoy. Jaishankar carried a letter from Modi to the newly sworn-in U.S. president. “Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington, D.C.,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Before Trump’s swearing-in, J.D. Vance took the oath as U.S. vice president.

Trump arrived at the Capitol alongside outgoing President Joe Biden. Trump’s cabinet nominees took their seats before the ceremony began. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tech billionaire Elon Musk, co-chairs of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, were present at the event. Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, along with their respective first ladies, attended the inauguration.

Trump’s children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Eric, and Barron, were also present at the ceremony. High-profile figures including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai attended as well.

Following the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President’s Room. This tradition, which began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan, marks one of the first official actions of a newly sworn-in president. Trump will sign nominations, memorandums, and proclamations.

Later in the day, Trump will participate in a luncheon and review the troops. He will then join the inaugural parade on Capitol Hill before heading to the White House for a signing ceremony and remarks at the Convention Centre. The evening will conclude with Trump and his wife at the Liberty Ball, followed by attendance at the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. Trump will return to the White House to close the day’s events.