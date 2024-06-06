"Looking forward to elevate the India-EU ties to greater heights": Narendra Modi after EU President congratulates him on election win

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked European Union President Ursula von der Leyen for congratulating him on his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, further wishing her the best for the EU elections.

Narendra Modi, who is set to become the Prime Minister for the third straight time emphasised that the India-EU is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities.

"Thank you @vonderleyen. India-EU strategic partnership is defined by the depth of our shared democratic values, interests and unlimited opportunities. Looking forward to elevate the India-EU ties to greater heights. Best wishes on behalf of the world's largest democracy for the EU elections," PM Modi said in a post shared on X.

The EU President congratulated the people of India and PM Modi on winning the Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to the people of India! And congratulations @narendramodi. As the EU moves into its own elections, we celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world. I look forward to a continued fruitful partnership between the EU and India," Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his wishes, expressing confidence that the India-Germany strategic Partnership will scale new heights in the future.

"Thank you for your wishes, Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I am confident that India- Germany strategic Partnership will scale new heights in the times to come. @Bundeskanzler," PM Modi said on X.

The German Chancellor congratulated PM Modi on his election victory in the 2024 General Elections and stressed that both leaders will successfully continue cooperation to deepen Indo-German relations and cooperation on international and global issues.

"Congratulations on your election victory, dear @narendramodi! We will successfully continue our cooperation to deepen Indo-German relations as well as our cooperation on international and global issues. I look forward to seeing you again soon," he said on X.

More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India has declared the results of the 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with the BJP winning 240 seats and the Congress 99.

The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own.

