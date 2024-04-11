"Looking forward to meeting with PM Modi": Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India visit

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Confirming his upcoming maiden visit to India, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official handle on Wednesday, Musk posted, "Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!"

According to sources, Musk, on his maiden India visit, might make the much-anticipated announcement of Tesla's maiden plant in the country.

Musk will likely meet Prime Minister Modi on April 22 in the national capital, according to Reuters.

Apart from announcing Tesla's maiden foray in India, Musk is also expected to disclose details of the automobile major's plans for the country, going forward.

However, the final agenda for Musk's trip to India is yet to be confirmed.

It was reported earlier that Tesla officials were exploring potential sites in India for a manufacturing plant, which is anticipated to necessitate an investment of approximately USD 2 billion.

Tesla's interest in expanding its presence in the Indian market has intensified, with the company actively searching for a suitable location to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

According to sources, both the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have reportedly extended attractive land offers to Tesla for this purpose, signalling significant progress in India's electric mobility landscape.

The proposed manufacturing plant, with estimated investments ranging from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international demand for Tesla's electric vehicles.

This move aligns with India's new EV policy, which seeks to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions.

Under the government's EV scheme, which aims to position India as a preferred manufacturing destination for EVs equipped with advanced technology, several key objectives have been outlined.

These include attracting investments from global EV manufacturers, promoting the adoption of advanced EV technology among Indian consumers, and bolstering the country's Make in India initiative.

Moreover, Tesla's entry into the Indian market holds immense promise for the country's economy and environment.

The establishment of a manufacturing plant and increased procurement of auto parts from India are expected to create jobs, foster economic growth, and strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

