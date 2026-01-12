Los Angeles: 2 Injured After U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Anti-Iranian Regime Protest in Westwood (Watch Videos)

At least two protestors were injured after a U-Haul truck drove into the crowd of anti-Iranian regime protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 11. The incident took place during a support march of regime change in Iran on Veteran Avenue, just north of Ohio Avenue, in Westwood.

During the incident, hundreds of protestors gathered in an area near the Federal Building at the corner of Veteran and Wilshire Boulevard to show support for the nearly 600 Iranians who lost their lives demonstrating against the economic crisis in the Middle East country, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Two injured people were rescued from the spot by the firefighters. However, they both declined further treatment, said Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators attempting to pull the driver out of the U-Haul before police officers took him into custody. Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.

Shared visuals also showed the vehicle's windshield and angry protesters trying to beat the alleged driver as officers escorted the man away. The U-Haul truck that struck the protestors had a sign and message in Arabic and another in English: "No Shah. No Regime. USA: Don’t Repeat 1953. No Mullah."