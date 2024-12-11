Los Angeles Police Department Helicopter Crashes in California; Watch Video

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter crashed on Tuesday, December 10, during training at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base in California. According to the report, Two police officers aboard the chopper escaped without major injury.

Also Read | Five killed in military helicopter crash in Turkey.

According to the information, the crash occurred at around 1 p.m. (California local time) at the military base in the 4000 block of Doolittle Avenue in Los Alamitos. An unspecified training issue required the helicopter to make an emergency landing, and the aircraft wound up on its side, said LAPD.

Los Angeles Police Department Helicopter Crash

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency crews are on the scene after a LAPD Chopper has crashed ⁰

📌#LosAlamitos | #California



Currently, emergency crews are responding to the scene at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Base in California, where a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter has… pic.twitter.com/4T7aH00idC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 10, 2024

The exact circumstances leading to the crash remain unclear at this time. No officers were received any injuries, investigation into the crashed is going on. Currently, emergency crews are responding to the scene at the base in California.