Los Angeles: Suspect Car Driver Crashes Into Wall During High Speed Pursuit in Encino; Dramatic Video Goes Viral

A high-speed dramatic pursuit of the suspected driving under the influence (DUI) car driver ended in an apartment in Encino, Los Angeles on Monday evening, July 21. The video of police chasing a car went viral on social media. The pursuit ended dangerously after crashing into an apartment wall through the San Fernando Valley, according to ABC7.

Pursuit in Los Angeles, California ends in crash.





The driver was arrested at around 8 p.m. on Monday (US local time) after a high-speed chase by law enforcement officers near Sherman Oaks Avenue and Fiume Street in the Encino area moments after the driver exited the 405 Freeway. The suspect's red car also hit another parked car at the apartment.





Watch dramatic video as a suspect involved in a High Speed Pursuit with CHP officers slams into a wall and a Tesla at the end of a wild chase tonight

California Highway Patrol officers pulled out their guns and pointed them at the suspect. However, the suspect car driver was unable to come out of his vehicle as his car was stuck in the apartment bushes after slamming into the apartment and a parked Tesla car.