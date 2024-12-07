Hyderabad Ambulance Heist: Man Caught After High-Speed Chase on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A dramatic, movie-like scene unfolded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway when police engaged in a high-speed chase of a stolen ambulance. According to journalist Sudhakar Udumula's post on X, a thief hijacked a 108 ambulance in Hayatnagar and turned it into a getaway vehicle, sparking a tense pursuit.

The siren-blaring ambulance, typically a symbol of saving lives, became the centrepiece of chaos as it sped towards Khammam and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. The thief used the vehicle to evade capture, creating panic and mayhem on the highway. The pursuit intensified when the ambulance smashed through a toll gate at Korlapahad and later injured a police officer while speeding through Chityala in Nalgonda district.

The thief, driving dangerously through traffic, outpaced multiple police attempts to intercept him. Near Chityala, he rammed into ASI Reddy, who was trying to stop the vehicle. Reddy sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he continues to fight for his life.

Telangana Police Catch Ambulance Thief After Dramatic Chase

#AmbulanceThief :



It's not a #Chasing scene of an action film shooting, on #Hyderabad-#Vijayawada National Highway.



A #thief stole 108 #Ambulance from a hospital at Hayathnagar and fled towards Vijayawada, at high speed by using the siren.



Police alerted on the highway to… pic.twitter.com/jq1P5CByyT — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 7, 2024

Police revealed that the thief is a seasoned criminal with a history of thefts. Despite his experience, the chase finally came to an end near Tekumatla in the Suryapet district when officers set up a blockade using lorries. The dramatic standoff concluded with the stolen ambulance brought to a halt and the thief taken into custody.

This bizarre incident has left the region in shock, as an ambulance, usually associated with rescue and emergencies, was turned into a tool for crime. Police officials have praised ASI Reddy's bravery and vowed to ensure the perpetrator faces the full weight of the law.

The high-speed ambulance chase is certain to go down as one of the most unusual crimes in recent memory, leaving a mark not only for its audacity but for the chaos it caused along the way.