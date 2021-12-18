LS Speaker Birla meets Tajik FM Muhriddin, recall strong civilizational ties between two countries

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday met with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and both leaders recalled strong civilizational ties between the two countries.

"Tajikistan Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin called on Speaker Lok Sabha @ombirlakota in Parliament House today. During the call on, the two leaders recalled strong civilizational ties between the two countries," tweeted Lok Sabha.

Muhriddin is on an official visit to India from December 18-20 and will attend the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

"The two leaders also exchanged views on crucial areas of mutual cooperation such as COVID-19 mitigation, education, tourism, capicity building of Members of Parliament and officials," tweeted Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, he met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building.

The ministers also signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation.

"Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building. Valued his insights on regional developments," Jaishankar tweeted.

On Sunday, Jaishankar will be hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi.

Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will participate in the meeting.

As part of the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries are expected to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, a meeting in this format was organised by India in October 2020 in digital video conference format.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor