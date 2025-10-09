LS Speaker Om Birla chairs workshop at Commonwealth meet in Barbados

Bridgetown, Oct 9 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a workshop on 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide' during the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados.

He emphasised that India -- constituting 60 per cent of the Commonwealth's population -- continues to champion democracy, inclusive growth and human rights, while contributing to initiatives like the Commonwealth Youth Programme and Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation.

"India is proud to contribute to initiatives like the Commonwealth Youth Programme and Commonwealth Fund for Technical Cooperation," Birla posted on X on Thursday.

During the session, highlighting India's leadership in climate action, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "We have met carbon intensity reduction targets ahead of schedule and are advancing initiatives like Green Hydrogen Mission and solar parks."

He also underscored India's strides in digital transformation, women and youth empowerment, and citizen engagement -- building transparency, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Earlier, Birla attended the opening ceremony of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, joining Speakers and leaders from across the world.

Held under the theme 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner', the event underscored the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and shared democratic values in building a fairer and more inclusive world.

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Birla arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Tuesday, to participate in the parliamentary conference, scheduled till October 12.

The Indian delegation includes Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh; MP (Lok Sabha) Anurag Sharma; MP (Lok Sabha) D. Purandeswari; MP (Lok Sabha) K. Sudhakar; MP (Rajya Sabha) Rekha Sharma; MP (Rajya Sabha) Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade,; Secretary General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary General, Rajya Sabha P.C. Mody.

Birla is also expected to meet with the leadership of Barbados and interact with members of the Indian diaspora during his stay in Barbados.

