Lula condemns US over revocation of Brazilian justice minister's visa

Brasilia [Brazil], August 27 : President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday revealed that another senior member of Brazil's government had his United States visa revoked, escalating tensions between the two countries, Al Jazeera reported. The latest target is Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, a move Lula described as "irresponsible" by the US.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, Lula said, "I wanted to express my solidarity and the government's solidarity with my colleague Lewandowski, who was faced with the irresponsible gesture of the United States in revoking his visa," Al Jazeera added.

Lula stressed that Brazil would not tolerate being treated as lesser by other countries, stating, "We are willing to sit at the table on equal terms. What we are not willing to do is be treated as if we were subordinates. We will not accept that from anyone," Al Jazeera reported.

Relations between Brazil and the US have been strained during US President Donald Trump's second term. Trump has expressed support for Brazil's former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who served from 2019 to 2023, while Trump has been in office since 2025. Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest as he faces trial for allegedly plotting a coup after narrowly losing to Lula in the 2022 presidential election, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump has described the trial against Bolsonaro as a "witch hunt," posting on his social media platform Truth Social on July 7: "He is not guilty of anything, except having fought for THE PEOPLE," Al Jazeera noted.

In a separate move, Trump sent a letter to President Lula threatening 50-percent tariffs on all Brazilian exports to the US, citing Bolsonaro's treatment. "The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace," Trump wrote. "This trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"

The US had earlier targeted Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes over his role in Bolsonaro's investigation, revoking his visa and imposing financial sanctions. "De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicised prosecutionsincluding against former President Jair Bolsonaro," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, according to Al Jazeera.

Commenting on the attacks against Lewandowski, de Moraes, and other officials, President Lula said during the cabinet meeting, "These attitudes are unacceptable not only against Minister Lewandowski, but also against Supreme Court justices or any Brazilian official," Al Jazeera reported.

The revocation of Lewandowski's visa marks the latest in a series of US actions targeting Brazil's government and judiciary amid ongoing political tensions between Brasilia and Washington.

