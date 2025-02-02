M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance

Dubai [UAE], February 2 (ANI/WAM): M42, a global health champion established following the coming together of Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare, and Royal Medical Services (RMS) of Bahrain, have announced a transformative strategic alliance, underscoring a shared vision to advance healthcare accessibility and quality across borders.

This comes in line with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi's (DoH) continuous efforts to further cement the emirate as a healthcare hub and a leader in organ donation and transplantation,

The landmark partnership signifies a pivotal moment in reshaping the future of health in the region, as it opens access to complex medical care and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

As part of the strategic alliance, M42 formally signed its first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Royal Medical Services (RMS) to provide world-class heart and lung transplant surgical procedures for patients in Bahrain.

This partnership, part of the National Program for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation "Hayat," reflects Abu Dhabi's leading capabilities in organ transplantation, supported by advanced infrastructure, knowledgeable healthcare professionals, and world-class healthcare facilities, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a healthcare hub globally.

The MoU was formally signed by Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of Royal Medical Services, and Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, during a ceremony held at the M42 booth at Arab Health Exhibition and Conferences.

Under this agreement, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, will play a vital role in providing specialised services. The multi-organ transplant center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi offers cutting-edge transplantation services with multidisciplinary care to patients from across the region and beyond.

As the UAE's first and only multi-organ transplant facility, the hospital has successfully completed over 774 transplants since its inception in 2017, with 241 performed in 2024 alone. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has earned recognition from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery.

By leveraging the global expertise and technology advancements of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in performing heart and lung transplant surgeries and the extensive resources of Royal Medical Services, patients in Bahrain will now have access to complex care pathways, from pre-operative assessments to post-operative follow-ups.

Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of Royal Medical Services, said, "This partnership signifies a remarkable synergy between the Abu Dhabi Government and Bahrain, as we work together to enhance healthcare accessibility and outcomes for our communities. I am proud to form this strategic alliance with M42, a partnership that embodies our shared commitment to medical excellence and innovation. I am confident that M42's collective expertise, combined with our resources, will benefit countless people in need, enhancing healthcare outcomes and accessibility across the region."

M42 Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, emphasised the significance of the strategic alliance, saying, "M42 is forming strategic collaborations to reshape the future of health and drive impactful global change. In partnering with Bahrain's Royal Medical Services, we are together serving the people of the country with life-saving transplant procedures and personalised care, establishing a new benchmark for healthcare delivery in the region overall. This is an important development in driving healthcare access and awareness, enhancing education and service delivery, and improving health equity across the region."

The collaborative efforts between M42 and RMS outline a comprehensive approach to medical advancements. In the coming months and years, the strategic alliance will see the delivery of the highest standard of medical education and knowledge exchange; fellowship programmes for clinical staff; provision of advanced laboratory diagnostic services including genomics; joint research and academic programs focused on advancing clinical care in complex medical fields; and the development and deployment of new technologies to enhance care delivery. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor