Madan Lal Raigar appointed next Indian envoy to Republic of Congo

Brazzaville [Congo], September 12 : Madan Lal Raigar, has been appointed as the next Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Madan Lal Raigar, who is currently serving as the Director in the Ministry has been given the new responsibility of Indian envoy in the African nation.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Meanwhile, India and the Republic of Congo enjoy warm and friendly relations dating back to the pre-independence era of the ROC, according to the Indian Embassy in the Republic of Congo.

ROC has supported India’s candidature at various International forums. India opened a diplomatic Mission in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo in November 2019.

Notably, there are around 800 Indians based in the Republic of Congo, engaged mainly in the trade and service sector including supermarket chains, electronic stores, tours and travel, restaurants, trading, etc.

The Indian community in the capital city Brazzaville and port city Pointe Noire donated edible items including rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, sugar and cereals worth USD 100,000 to local authorities in May 2020 to support vulnerable families affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy in association with the Association of Indians in ROC organised a chartered flight on July 10, 2020 from Brazzaville to Mumbai under the Vande Bharat Mission of GOI to evacuate 145 stranded Indian nationals to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor