Maharashtra: Africa-India joint exercise AFINDEX- 2023 commences in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : The second edition of the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX- 2023) between India and 23 nations of the African continent commenced at Foreign Training Node, Aundh, Pune on Tuesday.

According to the official statement, 100 Participants from Botswana, Cameroon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Seychelles, Senegal, Sudan, South Africa, Tanza, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, are attending this unique field training exercise. The participants were addressed by Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Corps Commander, Desert Corps.

The joint exercise is in keeping with India's outreach to Africa, which commenced in 2008 through the India-Africa Summit and has been thereafter held in 2015 and 2019. The theme of the exercise is focused on Humtarian Mine Action and Peace Keeping Operations, the official statement read.

The improvement of interoperability and operational readiness for UN peacekeeping missions depends on military engagement and cooperation among the participating member countries.

The objectives of the exercise are to continue to build upon the initiatives taken to strengthen India - Africa relations, with a focus on enhancing peace and security, to create opportunities to exchange ideas & perspectives, learn from the African experience in cooperative security and management of security crisis situations as well as to promote a collaborative approach in capacity enhancement of African armies, the press release read.

Notably, the Exercise is categorically divided into four phases. Initially, the trainers are trained. This is further followed by a Humtarian Mine Action and a Peace Keeping Operations Phase; finally, culminating in a validation exercise to assess the results of the training conducted, the release added.

The primary focus of the joint exercise will remain on tactical drills, procedures and the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability. The joint exercise will bring out practical aspects of the theme-based training and aim to enable the participants to comprehend and put into practice the validated drills and procedures through situational-based discussions and tactical exercises.

India would also be conducting the Defence Chief's conclave on the sidelines from March 28-30 during which the visiting Chiefs will witness the proceedings of the validation exercise. Maximum use of indigenous equipment is being made during the exercise. New generation equipment manufactured in India would be on display during the exercise to demonstrate its effectiveness to the participating nations' soldiers.

The exercise anticipates regional unification between Africa and India for everyone in the region's growth and security (SAGAR).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor