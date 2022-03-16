'Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle' unveiled in Madagascar to mark celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ambassador of India to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar jointly inaugurated a Green Triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi along with Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina on Wednesday.

The event was attended by members of local government, diplomatic corps, heads of international organisations, and members of the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar, according to a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Antananarivo.

Addressing the ceremony, the Ambassador of India said that the Government of India has launched an initiative: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India.

"Madagascar has a large diaspora from the Indian state of Gujarat and it is fitting that today a green triangle named after Mahatma Gandhi who also hailed from Porbandar Gujarat is being unveiled in the capital of Madagascar," Abhay Kumar said.

Asserting the significance of the triangle, the Ambassador quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said: "The earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs but not every man's greed", the quote highlights his vision and philosophy when it comes to reducing consumerism, respecting nature and aiming for sustainable development."

The word green in the plaque signifies our commitment to sustainable development and saving the environment, he added.

"Since this area is a booming commercial spot and also hosts a large number of Indian outlets, the naming of this park as Mahatma Gandhi Green Triangle is an apt tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi. I believe it will bring the Indian Diaspora in Madagascar closer to India and will raise awareness among the people about Mahatma Gandhi and the values of peace and non-violence he stood for," Abhay Kumar continued saying.

Mayor of Antananarivo Naina Andriantsitohaina thanked the Embassy for taking the initiative to gather all the enterpreneurs of this area to create a green space.

"I appreciate the efforts of the Embassy in greening this area and enhancing the beauty of this place as it meets the objective of the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo to create the maximum green space in the capital city of Madagascar," the Mayor said.

While at the end of the event, the Ambassador presented postal stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to the Mayor, issued by the Malagasy Post to mark of the celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019, as per the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

