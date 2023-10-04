Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy, principles highlighted during event in Geneva

Geneva [Switzerland], October 4 : During the ongoing Human Rights Council session in Geneva at the iconic UN HQ, Palais des Nations, the principles of Mahatma Gandhi were highlighted to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence.

In a side event during the ongoing HRC session, diplomatic missions and INGOs, on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary, on October 2, observed the “International Day of Non-Violence: Preventing HR violations by Drawing Inspiration from the Principles of Non-Violence."

The speakers highlighted the path-breaking role of Mahatma Gandhi and thanked India and its ethos for having given the world this visionary which contributed not only to India’s independence but also to those of several others.

Emphasis was also laid on Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy which is relevant even today as the speakers called upon warring nations to give peace and nonviolence a chance, according to an official statement.

"The General Assembly, through resolution A/RES/61/271 adopted on 15 June 2007, established the celebration of the International Day as an occasion to disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness. This resolution reaffirms the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence and the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding, and non-violence" the statement said.

"Mahatma Gandhi, as the father of Indian independence and a pioneering advocate of the philosophy of non-violence, holds significant relevance, especially in the context of the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," the official press release added.

Gandhi's vision and foresight were based on the conviction that people, as the apex of divine creation, may cohabit in harmony and peace while respecting the principles of truth, justice, love, and non-violence.

The speakers included Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Cabo Verde to the United Nations, Clara Manuela da Luz Delgado Jesus; Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Comoros, Sultan Chouzour; Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Alimbayev; Ambassador, Permanent Observer of the United Nations University for Peace to the UN, David Puyana; Ambassador, Permanent Observer of European Public Law Organization (EPLO) at the UN, George Papadatos and Representative of RADDHO and Interfaith International, Biro Diawara.

About 120 persons participated in the session that ended with an engaging Q&A session.

