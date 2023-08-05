Mahindra University confers degrees to graduating students during its second annual convocation

Hyderabad, Aug 5 Mahindra University is delighted to announce the celebration of its 2nd Annual Convocation, a momentous occasion that marks the culmination of academic excellence, innovation, and holistic learning.

The grand event took place on August 5 at the picturesque Mahindra University campus, where the university community came together to honour and recognise the achievements of its outstanding graduates.

The 2nd convocation of Mahindra University is a testament to the institution's commitment to fostering intellectual growth, empowering future leaders, and nurturing a vibrant academic community.

Since its inception, the university has strived to redefine education and develop individuals who can positively impact the world through their knowledge and skills—the talented cohort of three Ph.D students, 22 M.Tech and 262 B.Tech students graduated this year.

The event was further enriched by the inauguration of the Life Sciences Lab Complex and Mahindra e-Hub by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and Ronnie Screwvala.

The convocation ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, faculty members, and prominent industry leaders coming together to inspire and congratulate the graduating class.

The prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University, along with Chief Guest Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group, and Guest of Honour, Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman, upGrad including, Vineet Nayyar, Chairman MEI, CP Gurnani, Board of Management, Mahindra University, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra, Mohit Joshi, MD and CEO Designate of Tech Mahindra, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor, Mahindra University, and other esteemed board members were also present to share this special moment with the graduating students.

Chief Guest, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group, in his address to the graduating class, expressed: "I strongly recommend everyone to behave like a student throughout life; learning attitude is a combination of curiosity, humanity, a strong sense of belief and a value system."

He encouraged the students to step out of their comfort zones and develop a strong adversity quotient.

Guest of Honour, Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman, upGrad addressed the students and shared his 6 super skills, namely, clarity, connect, conviction, curiosity, change, and choice. He said "the students must develop these 6Cs as they enter the phase of lifelong learning".

Furthermore, he stressed on the importance of how we learn and who we learn from.

Asking students to constantly reflect on improving the lives of others around them, he urged them to develop a sense of empathy and redefine their own success.

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University, presided over the convocation ceremony and remarked, and referred to the story of Narsimha, the hybrid version of a lion and a human where the lion was the brawn and the muscle and the human half applied to the moral imperative to right the wrong.

He remarked: "The more our lives are intertwined with machines the more important it's going to be to preserve and nurture the humanity that distinguishes us from a decision-making algorithm."

He emphasised that technology is here only to augment humanity and not replace it.

He concluded by motivating students to channel technology to enhance humanity, thereby determining the course of their future.

Vineet Nayyar, Chairman MEI, he stated that their core idea is to work towards quality and not quantity. He expressed: "The success that this entity has achieved is because we are basing everything on values."

CP Gurnani, Member, Executive Committee (MEI), Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra encouraged the students to express gratitude for their first teachers: their parents and encouraged them to dream with their eyes open and have a wild imagination.

With a deep sense of pride, he claimed: "When the Indian economy races to be the number 3 economy in the world, Tech Mahindra is the company that was there 76 years ago and will be there for the next 76 years."

Mohit Joshi, MD and CEO Designate of Tech Mahindra sharing his insights, he said: "If you can combine a sense of restlessness, hunger, a sense of passion equally with a deep sense of calm and deep sense of groundedness, there's no doubt you'll be successful."

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, welcomed everyone to the 2nd Annual Convocation of Mahindra University; he congratulated the graduating students, especially the first batch of Ph.D. students graduating from the university.

With pride, he stated: "The students of Mahindra University are the leaders of tomorrow, entrepreneurs of the new generation, and innovators of the 21st century."

During the ceremony, students who demonstrated exceptional academic excellence, research accomplishments, and contributions to the community were recognised and felicitated.

Throughout the event, Mahindra University's commitment to cultivating an environment of innovation, inclusivity, and progressive learning was evident.

As the second convocation concluded, Mahindra University reaffirmed its dedication to empowering future leaders and making a positive impact on society through transformative education.

