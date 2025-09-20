Maiden India-Greece maritime exercise concludes in Aegean Sea

Athens/New Delhi, Sep 20 The maiden edition of the bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian and Hellenic Navies marked an important milestone in the growing defence cooperation between India and Greece.

The exercise, which concluded on September 18, was conducted in two phases. The harbour phase was held from September 13-17 at Salamis Naval Base followed by the sea phase on September 17-18.

The Indian Navy was represented by guided missile stealth frigate INS Trikand while the Hellenic Navy participated in the exercise with the Frigate (FG) Themistokles, Submarine (SV) Pipinos and one Greek Navy Submarine.

During the harbour phase, personnel of both navies engaged in a wide range of activities aimed at fostering mutual understanding and synergy.

Key events included cross-deck visits to strengthen operational familiarity, professional interactions between the crew and a pre-sail conference conducted onboard HS Themistokles, Elli class frigate of the Hellenic Navy.

During a cultural exchange onboard INS Trikand, the ship hosted Rudrendra Tandon, Ambassador of India to Greece, Commodore Spyridon Mantis, Commander, Salamis Naval Base and senior officers of the Hellenic Navy and their families.

The event showcased India’s rich traditions and strengthened bonds between the two maritime forces. Additionally, the ship’s crew visited the Sacred Rock of Acropolis.

The sea phase witnessed complex maritime manoeuvres and tactical exercises between units of both navies, which included night VBSS operations, replenishment-at-sea procedures, joint Anti-Submarine Warfare, coordinated gun firing and cross-deck helicopter operations to enhance interoperability.

These exercises not only validated the professional skills of both navies but also underscored their ability to operate jointly in challenging maritime scenarios. Successful conduct of the maiden bilateral exercise reflects the growing convergence of India and Greece on maritime security and cooperative engagement.

Both nations share common interests in ensuring safety, stability, and freedom of navigation in the global maritime commons.

The collaboration offered a valuable opportunity for sharing best practices, developing interoperability, and enhancing professional rapport between the two navies.

Following the conclusion of the exercise, INS Trikand proceeded for the next phase of its deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.

Notably, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday called PM Narendra Modi, conveying Hellenic Republic's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-European Union Free Trade Agreement and for the success of the next year's AI Impact Summit.

Mitsotakis also shared warm wishes on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. PM Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the gesture.

