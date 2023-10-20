Mainavati agrees for Shiv-Parvati's wedding in 'Shiv Shakti -Tap Tyag Tandav'

Mumbai, Oct 20 The current track of the magnum opus 'Shiv Shakti -Tap Tyag Tandav', will witness a complex turn of events as Mainavati and Uma conspire to manipulate Parvati (played by Subha Rajput) into marrying Vishnu in the guise of Shiva.

Mainavati, observing Parvati's distress, falsely claims that she can marry Lord Shiva (played by Ram Yashvardhan). However, Parvati's intuition leads her to doubt the deception and she demands Vishnu to reveal his true identity, all the while questioning Mainavati's involvement in this deceitful plan.

Caught off guard, Mainavati (played by Jaswinder Gardner) attempts to shift the blame onto Uma. In response, Uma attempts to make Mainavati aware of her own ego and pride.

This prompts Mainavati to inquire about Uma's true identity, which results in Uma and Parvati revealing their divine forms i.e Adi Shakti and Mahadev. Witnessing her daughter's divinity, Mainavati has a change of heart and consents to the marriage between Parvati and Shiva. The news of Shiva and Parvati's impending wedding spreads rapidly, and Shiva returns to Kailash, instructing Nandi to commence the wedding preparations.

Meanwhile, Vishnu also announces to the world that Shiv and Parvati are getting married, the Asuras get the news and start planning to disrupt the wedding. While Diti tries to provoke Parvati by suggesting Ganga's love for Shiva. This leaves Parvati in doubt and guilt, Parvati asks Ganga if she still loves Shiv to which Ganga stays silent. Naarad tries to defend Shiv and Shiv asks Nandi to stop the wedding preparations.

As the Asuras celebrate the cancellation of Shiv Parvati’s wedding, Shukracharya (played by Yogesh Mahajan) guides Tarkasur (Siddhant Issar) in his quest for enhanced powers through challenging penance. Will Tarkasur be able to attain the enhanced powers? How will Ganga make things right for Shiv and Parvati’s wedding?

'Shiv Shakti -Tap Tyag Tandav' airs on Colors.

