Major floods hit China's Pearl River basin

Beijing, June 20 China's Ministry of Water Resources said that major flooding has occurred in the Pearl River basin due to heavy rainfall.

The floods in the basin's main rivers of Xijiang and Beijiang came just days after torrents in the region prompted the Ministry to raise the emergency response from Level-IV to Level-III to strengthen flood prevention work, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry has urged the relevant authorities to closely monitor the flood situations and has stepped flood-control efforts in rain-battered reservoirs, small and medium-sized rivers and mountainous areas.

Five work groups have been dispatched to Guangdong province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where the emergency response is maintained at Level-III.

Given the strong downpours expected, rivers in provincial-level regions including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang will likely see floods exceeding alert levels, with major torrents in some small and medium-sized rivers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor