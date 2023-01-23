Major power outage in Pakistan; Lahore, Islamabad among cities without electricity

A major power breakdown in Pakistan at around 7:34 am on Monday left many cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad without electricity, AAJ News reported.

Pakistan's Ministry of Energy in a statement said that the frequency of the national grid went down at 7:34 am which caused a "widespread breakdown" in the power system. It further said that the restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak.

The Ministry of Energy tweeted, "According to initial reports, the system frequency of the National Grid went down at 7:34 this morning, causing a widespread breakdown in the power system. System maintenance work is progressing rapidly."

In another tweet, it said, "The restoration of grid stations has been started from Warsak and in the last one hour limited number of grids of Islamabad Supply Company and Peshawar Supply Company have been restored."

The power outage occurred after a technical fault was reported in the transmission line from Guddu to Quetta, causing the reduction of the power frequency from the optimum level, AAJ News reported citing sources.

Sources revealed that Sindh, Punjab, and Islamabad regions were impacted by the power breakdown. According to sources, the complete restoration of electricity might take time. It is the second power outage reported over the past four months in Pakistan which is currently dealing with the energy crisis and high energy costs.

Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO), which provides electricity to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) said that the power supply to 117 grid stations of its company has been suspended, as per the news report.

IESCO tweeted, "Power supply to 117 grid stations of ISCO has been suspended yet no clear reason has been given by the Region Control Center. ISCO management is in constant communication with the concerned authorities."

Power outage in Lahore occurred at around 7:25 am, as per the news report. The Orange Line train also stopped, which made it difficult for people to reach their workplaces. Around 90% of Pakistan's economic hub was reported to be hit by the breakdown, AAJ News reported citing sources.

No electricity has been reported in North Nazimabad, Safoora, Saddar, DHA, Bahadurabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gurumandir, Jamshed Town, Clifton, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and other parts, as per the news report.

At least 22 districts of Balochistan were affected by the power outage, according to the Quetta Electricity Supply Company officials. The officials were trying to find details regarding the technical fault. They further said that National Transmission and Despatch Company were trying to restore electricity.

Citing spokespersons, the report said that the three major health facilities in Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Lady Reading Hospital, and Hayatabad Medical Complex, were operating on generators after the electricity disruption.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor