Majority of China's aged population remains unvaccinated; critics suspect conspiracy

The fact that several elderly people over the age of 60 have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in China might be a deliberate action by Chinese authorities to leave the aged people out of the protection radar, considering them to be a burden on its economy.

In spite of having ample medical resources like hospital beds and antiviral pills, a vast majority of elderly people over 60 years have not been vaccinated as of yet, reported The Hong Kong Post.

Further, guidelines issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China meant to meet the needs of the elderly is not followed in China which can be seen in the higher number of elderly people's death due to Covid. Many elderly patients who passed away in a Shanghai hospital after contracting Covid were because they were not vaccinated.

Moreover, China follows a labour-intensive economic program that takes into account people below age 60, reported The Hong Kong Post. However, many aged people who retire are left without sufficient resources, whose cost is borne by families or the state.

As a result, the surge in the elderly population has reduced the supply of the labour force and has enhanced the burden on families. Health care expenses might take up to one-fourth of the GDP. Since the growth of the elderly population cannot be stopped, it might gravely impact thelong-term balanced development of the country.

The National Health Commission of the PRC has said that over 50 per cent of people above the age of 80 have been vaccinated which has led critics to question the motive of Chinese authorities, reported The Hong Kong Post.

Reports by a Chinese-based news outlet revealed that as soon as the news of deaths and infection of the aged people was published on the website, it was taken down immediately. Although the Chinese President Xi Jinping has reiterated that ''victory comes with perseverance,'' he has obscured the fact that many elderly people have died die due to Covid-19.

In addition, although the Chinese authorities have instructed students and employees at state-owned enterprises to get vaccinated as soon as possible, they do not want to invest time or money in the care of elderly people especially because their age has rendered them useless and unproductive for the country as well as for the society, reported The Hong Kong Post.

( With inputs from ANI )

