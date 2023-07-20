Malaysia honours Islamic scholar Kanthapuram with Hijra Award

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 20 : Malaysia honoured the General Secretary of All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama and the current Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram Aboobakkar Musliar with its highest civilian honour, the prestigious Hijra Award.

Sheikh Abubakr, also known as Kanthapuram Aboobakkar Musliar received this award on the basis of his invaluable contributions to promoting the message of love in Islam within India and beyond and his efforts in fostering harmony among different communities, a statement from Ahmad's office said.

This is Malaysia's highest honour for influential Muslim scholars worldwide. The Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah presented the award at a grand ceremony held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre.

"His profound knowledge of Islamic teachings and leadership in the fields of education, social development, and research was also recognized," said the statement.

The committee acknowledged the commendable charity activities initiated by Sheikh Abubakr's organization.

Kanthapuram was awarded in the presence of dignitaries such as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Minister of Religious Affairs Dr Muhammad Nahim bin Mukhtar, members of the royal family, and civic leaders.

Moreover, the audience included prominent scholars, students from various universities, and representatives from civic organizations.

"The Malaysian government has been conferring the Hijra Award since 2008 to individuals of global renown who contribute significantly to world peace and harmony at the beginning of every Hijra year. In the past, notable figures such as Syrian scholar Dr Wahhaba Mustafa Al Suhaili, Al Azhar Grand Imam Dr Ahmad Muhammad Al Tayyib, and Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, have received the award," the release added.

Sheikh Abubakr expressed pleasure upon receiving the award and said that the recognition inspires him to expand his work into other fields.

He is on a five-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He will be participating in the Sahihul Bukhari Scholars Conference on July 22, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor