Malaysia reports 26,250 new COVID-19 infections, 77 new deaths

Malaysia reported 26,250 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 3,801,036, according to the health ministry.

There are 545 new imported cases, with 25,705 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 77 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,720.The ministry reported 25,089 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 3,443,532.

Among 323,784 active cases, 367 are being held in intensive care and 211 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 46,688 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 83.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose. 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 46.7 percent have received boosters. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

