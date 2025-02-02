Malaysia sets up new agency to strengthen border control

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 2 Malaysia formed a new agency to oversee its border control on Sunday, solidifying the government's commitment to creating a smooth and efficient border control framework.

The AKPS launched on Sunday becomes the sole border control agency and brings together expertise and resources from various government agencies, including Immigration and Customs, to single-handedly streamline operations at the country's international entry points nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The era of globalisation that lies ahead of us demands that all parties be more prepared with a robust and integrated border management system."

"Various efforts and initiatives have been pioneered by the government to ensure Malaysia remains a competitive trading nation with efficient and integrity-driven service delivery at the country's entry points," he said when launching AKPS here on Sunday.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hashim.

Fadillah said the formation of AKPS is underpinned by five main objectives – to unify various border enforcement functions under one chain of command; facilitate trade and travel activities; strengthen security aspects; improve service delivery; and enhance the protection and safety of the country’s borders, including air, sea, and land domains, through integrated collaboration between the agencies involved.

The Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency will consolidate border control responsibilities at the country's international entry points, which are currently shared by multiple agencies, into a single entity, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the media following the launch ceremony.

"It is all about national security, and if the borders are not well protected, then national security will be at stake and exposed to criminal elements such as illegal weapons and criminals," he said, adding that competent border control will help reduce such risks.

The agency will take over 114 border checkpoints nationwide in stages, with the first phase involving some 22 checkpoints, including Malaysia's busiest checkpoints, mainly the Johor Causeway and Second Link, which connect to neighbouring Singapore.

