Maldives Dy Speaker slams slow probe in Mohamed Nasheed's assassination attempt

Eva Abdulla, Deputy Speaker of the Maldives, has raised concerns about the slow progress in the investigation of an assassination attempt against former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed.

On May 6 last year, an assassination attempt was made against Nasheed near his home in the capital city of Male. A homemade explosive device was planted on a parked motorcycle exploded, injuring Nasheed and four others.

Deputy Maldives Speaker called on the authorities to ensure a complete investigation is carried out and said everyone involved in the act should be brought to swift justice.

"Twelve months on, the trials of those accused are ongoing. However, despite the initial progress in the police investigation, it is worrying that only those accused of executing the attack on the day have been arrested," said Abdulla.

"Sponsors, mentors, handlers, and others who enabled and financed the attack have not been identified," she added.

The Deputy Speaker stated that delays in the trials of the accused, and the wider investigation, undermine President Nasheed's ability to carry out his duties as Speaker, and as leader of the largest political party, and impedes his passion for engaging with the people.

"Delays also contribute to a climate of impunity. This has enabled co-conspirators of the attack to retreat into the shadows, where they continue to stalk our society," she said.

Abdulla even expressed concern that none of the recommendations from the Parliamentary Inquiry into the bombing has been fully implemented. "This is unacceptable. A safe and open civic space, where citizens can enjoy easy access to their leaders, is at the heart of a democracy."

( With inputs from ANI )

