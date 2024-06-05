Maldives is our valued partner, look forward to closer cooperation: PM Modi thanks President Muizzu

New Delhi [India], June 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu after the latter wished him after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, and said he looks forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said Male is New Delhi's valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties," PM Modi posted on X.

Muizzu had congratulated PM Modi and said he looks forward to work together to advance the 'shared interest' in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," Muizzu had said.

The Prime Minister also thanked Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef and said New Delhi and Male will work to deepen bilateral ties.

"Appreciate your kind message Vice President @HucenSembe. We will continue to work together to deepen bilateral partnership," he stated on X.

PM Modi also thanked former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed and appreciated his support for India-Maldives ties.

"Thank you @MohamedNasheed for your kind wishes. We value your constant support for enhancement of India - Maldives relationship," the Prime Minister said.

He also thanked Maldivian Opposition leader and former Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

"Thank you for your warm wishes @abdulla_shahid. We share your desire to see our relationship with Maldives achieving new heights," he stated.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and said he looks forward to working together for the welfare of the people of the two countries.

"Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people," PM Modi stated.

He also thanked Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley and affirmed strong partnership between the two nations for the welfare of people.

"Thank you Prime Minister @miaamormottley. I look forward to working with you for a strong partnership between India and Barbados for the welfare of our peoples," the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need the support of other parties in coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

